Autism-Camps

Talisman Summer Camp

Talisman Summer Camp provides exceptional summer camp opportunities for young people ages 6-22 with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Asperger’s Syndrome, ADHD and other learning differences. Since 1980 our ACA-accredited programs have been offering unique alternatives to ordinary summer camps. Our activities are designed to increase confidence, promote responsibility and enhance social skills. We teach problem-solving and friendship-building through group discussions, modeling and practice. Our highly-structured schedule and supportive staff provide a safe environment in which to build friendships and independence. Most of all, our campers have fun! With programs designed for each age and developmental level, campers feel accepted, engaged, and appropriately challenged by high-interest activities and well-trained staff who understand them. A natural progression through the years leads from base camp to expeditions and then to leadership development and job training for older teens. Some teens choose to return for a full semester of school at camp. And a few will join us as staff each summer!

We have two- and three-week sessions available (one-week for 6-7-year-olds). Learn more at Talismancamps.com or call us at 855-588-8254.

Charis Hills Camp & Retreat Center Charis Hills is a residential, recreational and educational summer camp for children ages 7-18. We welcome campers with autism, Asperger’s, ADD/HD, Learning Difference and Sensory Integration Disorder. Our campers make new friends, discover a highly personalized, fun-filled and nurturing environment while filling their heart’s desire to be accepted and succeed in new activities.

We have over 25 activities to choose from including swimming, arts & crafts, therapeutic horse back riding, film, drama, geocaching, fishing, boating, and much more. Social Skills are interwoven throughout our program. Come play with a purpose. Located in Sunset, TX.

Charis is Greek for grace and acceptance.

Learn more at CharisHills.org, call us at 940-964-2145, or email us at info@charishills.org.