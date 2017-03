AADigest: July/August 2014

On the Cover:

Amelia and Valerie are not only sisters but best friends. As they would say, BFFs! Amelia is 11 years old and has high functioning autism. She has a big heart and loves everyone unconditionally. She has a heart for God! Her favorite sports are riding horses and karate. She also likes beading, art and loves the Smurfs! Valerie is 6 years old and is sensitive to everyone