by Temple Grandin, PhD
Autism Asperger’s Digest | November/December 2011
Why Do Kids with Autism Stim?
by Temple Grandin, PhD
by Temple Grandin, PhD
Autism Asperger’s Digest | November/December 2011
3 thoughts on “Why Do Kids with Autism Stim?”
I am an NT parent of an 8 year old child with Asperger’s. His stimming was probably the flag for us and for his teachers etc. that he should be assessed. When we did have him assessed, we realized he met pretty much all of the other criteria too.
However, I do not regard stimming as voluntary. In fact, he is never aware that he is doing it. For years we would try to redirect him and “calm him down” by drawing his attention to it. However, we decided last year that this was not the right approach and we decided to ignore the stims completely. Our OT agreed with us and asked his teachers to do the same. He stims much much less now than he did just 6 months ago and moreover he is much happier, making friends and doing better at school. His behaviour is so much better it’s like night and day. Maybe each child requires a different approach, and I can’t say how much he would have improved anyway because of age & maturity , but for him, limiting his stimming seems to have been an approach which actually held him back (I could say the same for insisting that he make eye contact, don’t get me started on how I regret having done that for so long!).
I am so glad to have read this article. My son Daniel was doing what we assumed was stimming but some of the stims he started developing seemed so different to me than the ones we were use to. The ones we were use to seeing were the ones that appeared as if he was using them as a tool in efforts to process all the emotion he feels. Those are the ones we feel are okay because by him using them he is actually teaching himself to process his own emotion in his own way and he only uses them when he needs to and after he appears refreshed and ready to get on with the rest of his day. We put him on Risperdal in efforts to help him sleep at night. His weight gain is unbelievable and up until I just read this I had no idea of this other side effect of nerve damage. As I was reading that something just clicked and told me this is what we are seeing and why I had a bad feeling when I thought what looked like a stim seemed so suspicious mainly because his normal stims are something that helps him and truly is a part of him. Watching what I do believe now are “imposter stims” , Im sure because if you watch him he almost acts as if he has no control and as opposed to helping him and providing relief to him , these actually have the opposite affect and they irritate him and sometimes to the point he just looks uncomfortable. Watching this for a while now has made me concerned and Im going to see how to safely back him off of the medication and replace it with a possible combination of fish oil and melatonin to see if that helps. Thank you so very much, This may make a huge difference for him and give me peace of mind that we are helping him by taking what must feel very annoying to him away for good!
Comments are closed.